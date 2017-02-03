A satisfying cadence infuses the words spelled aloud at a bee — staccato, enunciated, sometimes fast, sometimes slow.

The 80-minute Mountain Area Spelling Bee on Jan. 25 at Wilmot Elementary saw 21 third- through seventh-graders using their spelling-bee cadences as they went through round after round.

This year’s contest had its dramatic moments, and after the final two contestants went 10 rounds spelling difficult words correctly, bee officials declared it a draw, and those two students will be sent to the state bee.