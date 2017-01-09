.....Advertisement.....
Chancey Bush
Ruthie Olson, 10, of Conifer lights a candle on the menorah for the eighth night of Hanukkah during the Eight Blessings, a gathering of spiritual rededication, as part of a joint program of Congregation Beth Evergreen and St. Laurence Episcopal Church.
Interfaith service ushers out Hanukkah, welcomes the new year

To observe the culmination of Hanukkah and begin 2017, Conifer’s St. Laurence Episcopal Church and Congregation Beth Evergreen hosted an interfaith spiritual renewal celebration on Dec. 31.

The celebration, which was at Congregation Beth Evergreen, was an opportunity to resolve, recommit and renew before the new year.

The Rev. Nancy Malloy and Rabbi Jamie Arnold said the two congregations had been trying to coordinate a join ceremony, and said the last night of Hanukkah and New Year’s Eve “thematically fit together.”

