Daniel C. Williams, the Evergreen man convicted in November on multiple charges related to the shooting of two bear cubs in September 2015, was sentenced Monday afternoon to two years of probation and 48 hours of useful community service.

In addition, Judge Tamara Russell ordered Williams to pay $2,000 in fines and $187.10 in restitution for a window broken in the incident, as well as undergo an animal cruelty evaluation and any recommended treatment.