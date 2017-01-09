To observe the culmination of Hanukkah and begin 2017, Conifer’s St. Laurence Episcopal Church and Congregation Beth Evergreen hosted an interfaith spiritual renewal celebration on Dec. 31.

The celebration, which was at Congregation Beth Evergreen, was an opportunity to resolve, recommit and renew before the new year.

The Rev. Nancy Malloy and Rabbi Jamie Arnold said the two congregations had been trying to coordinate a join ceremony, and said the last night of Hanukkah and New Year’s Eve “thematically fit together.”